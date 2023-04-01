West Ham United chiefs want to sign defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona this summer, and it is now believed they have the cash.

What's the latest on Dest?

David Moyes is under real pressure at the London Stadium as he faces a fight to both keep his job and maintain West Ham's status in the Premier League.

However, despite their on-pitch struggles, it is believed that the east Londoners have one eye on the summer transfer market with the window set to be a crucial one. Much could depend on whether they stay in the division, but there have been reports of transfer West Ham transfer targets already.

The east Londoners are apparently taking a real interest in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres and FC Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee, according to recent claims, with Dest also believed to be on their radar.

The Barcelona defender, currently on loan at Serie A giants AC Milan, was at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he faced off against England before the turn of the year.

Now, according to reports out of Spain, it appears West Ham's chances of signing Dest have been given a slight boost.

One Spanish source claims the Irons' 'sports management', presumably club chiefs, wish to sign the 22-year-old from Barca this summer and are named alongside Crystal Palace in their admiration.

The most interesting thing is West Ham now 'have enough money' to convince both Barca and the player to green-light a move to England. However, it's also stated that first they must 'ensure the category' - meaning it is imperative that they stay in the top flight.

Should West Ham sign Dest?

The right-back hasn't had his best year in an AC Milan shirt but could still come with plenty of potential, especially going by his brilliant USA performances on the international stage.

Interim USA coach Anthony Hudson, when speaking on Dest last month, said this on the young star - calling his recent exploits fantastic:

"He's a guy who responds really well. I had a chat with him if he could go 90 mins but he was desperate to stay on. He was fantastic at World Cup, his attitude is first class, he's been great in camp. He has setbacks but seems to always respond."

Dest appears to have an attitude which could be very much needed at West Ham right now and may well serve as young, fresher alternative to Vladimir Coufal.