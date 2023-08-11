A report has shared some very promising West Ham United transfer news involving Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, coming as the club hunt for Gianluca Scamacca's replacement.

David Moyes will be thrilled to finally have a major signing through the door, coming after weeks of waiting.

Midfielder Edson Alvarez, after completing a switch from Eredivisie giants Ajax this window, will bolster Moyes' midfield options after they were forced to sell former star Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million.

The 25-year-old will wear the number 19 shirt and Moyes has already expressed his delight at signing Alvarez.

“We’re really pleased to add Edson to our squad,” he said to the club's official website.

“The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer – and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department. He’s an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date.

“We’re excited about welcoming to West Ham and seeing him play his part in English and European competition for the club.”

However, despite that bit of astute business, it is believed the Irons could add more midfield signings to their ranks as they also close in on a move for Southampton star James Ward-Prowse.

The departure of Scamacca, leaving West Ham with a gaping striker hole to fill, has been at the centre of headlines recently and the east Londoners are now attempting to sign a replacement.

Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke and Arsenal's Folarin Balogun are being targeted as potential successors for Scamacca, as well as Montpellier's Wahi.

The Frenchman has caught West Ham's watchful eye with some fine Ligue 1 displays last term, and the club have now stepped up their interest.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Moyes' side have opened talks to sign Wahi, who is a man in demand, with technical director Tim Steidten being a huge fan.

Steidten believes the 20-year-old is one of Europe's best young strikers and a potentially perfect replacement for Scamacca, not to mention Michail Antonio, who is apparently "hoping to leave the Hammers for Saudi Arabia".

If the Jamaica international departs as well, it would leave West Ham even shorter of attacking options, which is where Wahi could come in.

As a result, West Ham have joined the queue of interested sides.

How good is Elye Wahi?

The young striker bagged 19 goals and five assists in 33 French top flight appearances over 2022/2023, making him a very enticing option for Moyes and co.

Wahi, who is also a target for Chelsea across London, has been lavished with praise by sections of the media for his Montpellier performances.

Journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos called him a "real beast" while backing the player to "explode" soon.

"Elye Wahi (2003). If he manages to polish the definition, we are facing a striker who is going to exceed ten goals per season," said Ramos on X.

"A real beast in space that, in addition, associatively also leaves interesting things. It should definitely explode."