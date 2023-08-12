West Ham United are showing real ambition in their attempts to replace Gianluca Scamacca, with news coming to light on Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani.

Who will West Ham next?

Earlier this week, the Irons completed their first major signing of this summer, as Mexico international midfielder Edson Alvarez joined the club from Ajax.

David Moyes had to wait long, and even saw moves for the likes of Carlos Borges hijacked late on, but Alvarez's arrival comes as a wonderful bit of news.

The 25-year-old could make his debut against Bournemouth today as West Ham gear up for their opening game of the season, with Moyes expressing his joy at the capture of Alvarez.

“We’re really pleased to add Edson to our squad,” he said.

“The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer – and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department. He’s an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date.

“We’re excited about welcoming to West Ham and seeing him play his part in English and European competition for the club."

As we enter the crunch phase of this transfer window, attention will now turn to the signing of a striker, with Scamacca's departure to Atalanta coming as a real blow.

Moyes needs a proven goalscorer to come in the Italian's stead, leading to them making a rather ambitious play for Paris-Saint Germain and Man United target Kolo Muani, who could cost as much as £85 million.

The Bundesliga striker, who enjoyed a dazzling campaign at Eintracht last term, has been subject to interest from all over Europe and we can now add West Ham to that growing list of admirers.

Kolo Muani, according to a report by 90min, has been subject to an approach from West Ham who have moved for the player by enquiring about his summer price tag.

Not much else is said on how the Hammers want to proceed, but it's clear they have their sights set quite high in their bid to sign a proven striker for Moyes.

Alongside the likes of Man United and PSG, it is also believed Bayern Munich had him on their radar before swooping for Harry Kane.

How good is Randal Kolo Muani?

The France international forward hit 26 goal contributions in the German top flight alone over 2022/2023, bagging 15 goals and 11 assists (WhoScored).

His frightening form has alerted some of Europe's top clubs and West Ham are now no exception, though they will surely face stiff competition for his signature.

Felix Magath, speaking to French newspaper L'Equipe on Kolo Muani, called him both "amazing" and a "very clinical" striker in the final third.

"He's amazing," said former Eintracht and Bayern boss Magath (L'Equipe via Bundesliga).

"He's not only a strong dribbler, but he's very clinical in the final third. I love his mentality; he's always thinking about the team. That's obvious when you look at how many assists he's got this season."

He could be the perfect Scamacca replacement, but it will be tricky to get a move over the line if West Ham decide to go further.