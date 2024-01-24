It's no secret at Elland Road that Wifried Gnonto has longed for a move away from Leeds United in the past, the Italian attacker even taking matters into his own hands last year by refusing to don a Whites strip in a bid to get a deal out of the club over the line.

Yet, in the present, Gnonto could be close to securing a new contract extension regardless of the rumour mill this transfer window suggesting that he could have been on the move away from the club and finally back up to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's Championship promotion hopefuls will wait with bated breath to see if their previously wantaway winger does commit himself to the Leeds cause, knowing that many twists and turns could still possibly occur.

With that in mind, Farke could well still want reinforcements to bolster the right wing spot at the club regardless of whether or not Gnonto stays or departs owing to assembling the strongest possible squad capable of promotion.

Here are three Gnonto upgrades he could well attempt to sign with the clock precariously ticking ever closer to the window slamming shut...

1 Option 1: David Brooks

David Brooks would certainly be viewed as an improvement on Gnonto, the silky Welshman boasting a Championship promotion on his CV which could make him very useful to Farke's plans.

His numbers at second tier level also help, the current AFC Bournemouth attacker helping himself to nine goals and 11 assists from 69 appearances in the division over his career to date.

In contrast, when Gnonto has been selected this season by his German manager, the Leeds winger has only mustered up a single goal and assist for his troubles.

Brooks could also give Daniel James healthy competition if signed, pushing his fellow compatriot all the way for a spot in the starting eleven.

Once referred to as a "wizard" by Bournemouth Echo journalist Jack Tanner for his skilful nature on the pitch, Leeds will be hoping Brooks has more magic up his sleeve when pulling on a Whites strip potentially with the slick 26-year-old arguably an upgrade on Gnonto.

2 Option 2: Manuel Benson

Leeds could well fancy signing Manuel Benson to enhance their squad away from Gnonto this month also, the Burnley winger an absolute revelation at second tier level last campaign under Vincent Kompany.

Scoring 12 times and assisting a further three goals, the Belgian machine was instrumental in his Clarets side lifting the Championship title with an unbelievable 101-points total accumulated come the end of the 46-game season.

Benson could well fancy returning to the second tier to play for Leeds to gain another promotion on his sparkling resume in a similar fashion to Brooks, meaning Gnonto would tumble down the Whites pecking order as a result.

Showboating for fun with the Clarets on the way to that title, the 26-year-old also showed his goalscoring expertise in curling many a wonder strike past a hapless Championship goalkeeper that campaign.

Yet, despite all these heroics, Benson finds himself cut adrift at Turf Moor currently and rumours suggest Leeds are in the driver's seat to land his signature this month subsequently.

Benson could well be a very effective weapon to deploy by Farke when games are tight, with Leeds still very much in the automatic promotion hunt if everything goes to plan and this signing could give them an edge.

3 Option 3: Mateusz Musialowski

Leeds could well go down the route of securing a raw and young talent as opposed to wingers who have been there and done that in the division with this potential buy, the Whites reportedly in for Liverpool starlet Mateusz Musialowski on loan this window.

Joined by Birmingham City now in pursuing the Polish attacker, Leeds will hope they have the advantage of being a positive, attack-oriented club near the top of the league on their side to land the 20-year-old talent over the Blues.

This season for the Reds at U21 level, Musialowski has bagged six goals in all competitions with the youngster even playing as a centre-forward on occasion.

Musialowski's flexibility to play in multiple positions could well be what Farke admires in the Reds youngster considering he hasn't cut his teeth playing senior football yet, giving Leeds another striker option potentially if a leggy Patrick Bamford drops off in form after bursting into life again this year.

Gnonto's minutes in the Whites first team could be even fewer and far between with this loan addition, the 20-year-old a smart buy if a deal can be reached.