Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set to lose one of their top stars next year, with a fresh report revealing that he’s emerged as a top target for an admirer in January.

Wolves let 11 players leave Molineux

The Old Gold sanctioned the permanent sales of 11 stars over the summer, with some of the bigger names to leave for good being the likes of Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Raul Jimenez, but they aren’t the only ones who could soon be heading for the exit door.

Alongside Tommy Doyle who could return to Manchester City following his loan, Bruno Jordao will have reached the expiration of his deal at the end of the season (Wolves contracts), so should he not put pen to paper on fresh terms, he looks set to depart.

Back in 2021, Rayan Ait-Nouri joined from Angers, and he’s established himself as a regular feature under Gary O’Neil having started 12 games from the opening 13 of the new season in the Premier League (WhoScored - Ait-Nouri statistics).

The Algerian left-back has therefore recently been attracting significant interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, but if the following update is to be believed, the 22-year-old has now also emerged as a target for a high-profile club overseas, more specifically in Ligue 1.

PSG plotting swoop for Rayan Ait-Nouri

According to Sports Zone, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Ait-Nouri and have highlighted him as their top target ready for when the transfer window opens in January.

“Rayan Ait-Nouri is Luis Campos' number one choice for the winter transfer window at the left-back position. Jorge Mendes, for his part, refused. The agent wants long-term playing time guarantees.”

O'Neil needs to keep "attacking" star Ait-Nouri

Being a left-back, Ait-Nouri is naturally stronger in the defensive aspect of his game, which he’s proven so far this season by making 30 tackles, which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Wolves statistics), showing what a standout performer he is.

However, Montreuil’s native is also capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch, having posted 12 contributions, eight assists and four goals, in 93 appearances during his time at the club (Transfermarkt - Ait-Nouri statistics), showing his desire to burst down the flank and dribble past his marker to create chances.

Thanks to this, O’Neil’s £10k-per-week earner (Wolves salaries), has the versatility to operate in his usual role, higher up in the midfield and even out wide on the flank as a winger, so he’s a really useful option for the manager to have in the building considering the cover he can provide in positions outside of his own.

As hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, Ait-Nouri is indeed an “attacking” player and the thought of losing him is likely to be a huge blow, so it’s important that chiefs do everything they can to fend off interest and retain his services beyond the upcoming transfer window in January.