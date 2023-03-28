Arsenal are 'pushing' for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt star Jesper Lindstrom as his club prepare for the player's exit, according to reports.

Arsenal targeting Lindstrom...

The Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta have been linked with a move for the Denmark international over the last few months with Lindstrom even commenting on the rumours last year. Frankfurt's midfield gem, speaking to the press, claimed in 2022 that he is 'insanely happy' to be mentioned as a target for Arsenal as the English footballing titans chase domestic glory.

Currently leading the Premier League title race ahead of Man City, few could've envisaged their dominance after Arteta lost out on top four place to arch rivals Spurs last season.

However, as the north Londoners seek to end their long wait for a league crown, sporting director Edu and Arsenal chiefs have allegedly got to work on transfer targets for next season. Lindstrom is still set to be one of them as journalist Patrick Berger, a chief reporter for Sports 1, outlines their real interest in the 23-year-old.

He relays news that Arsenal are one of the English clubs 'pushing' to sign Lindstrom this summer, and while the other three are unnamed, it appears Frankfurt are growing more and more resigned to losing their midfielder.

Berger explained on Twitter:

"Arsenal FC among the English clubs pushing to sign Jesper Lindstrøm. Eintracht Frankfurt already preparing for the departure of the 23yo midfielder. Price tag: €30m. With #AFC three other UK clubs in the race, sources telling us."

Should Arsenal sign Lindstrom?

The exciting player has starred for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this season, ranking among the German side's top six best players by average match rating per 90 (WhoScored). Versatile and able to play across midfield, Lindstrom has seven goals and two assists to his name under Oliver Glanser this season and boasts some impressive attacking stats.

Indeed, only their star striker Randal Kolo Muani has averaged a higher rate of attempts at goal per 90 - backing how much of a threat Lindstrom can be in front of goal. Meanwhile, Lindstrom has also racked up their second-highest rate of completed take-ons per 90 in the final third - with all the signs pointing towards a potentially exciting player.