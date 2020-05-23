With the current economic climate likely to result in a significant change in how the transfer window functions, there is a chance a number of surprise deals could take place.

One side in particular that have been linked with a range of shock deals is Newcastle United, who are on the brink of being taken over by a Saudi-led consortium who look set to invest heavily in the North East club.

Some of the names mentioned include Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but perhaps the most surprising target is Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

Something of an outcast at Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, this is not the first time that Bale has been linked with a return to England, but were he to arrive at St James’ Park it would surely be one of the most shocking deals ever seen.

With that in mind, here are 25 of the most surprising deals from around the world of football…