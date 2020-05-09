Tribalism in football almost trumps what happens on the pitch.

Part of said tribalism is the reputation your club has for its away support. Fans all across the land will claim that their club has the best away support, based on nothing other than the fact they’re part of the group that follows their club all around the country, or continent, every single week.

But who does have the best away support in the UK? Supporters that travel in their thousands, regardless of their club’s form, fortunes or results, must always be commended for their loyalty, but which club has the most loyal group of supporters?

We’ve taken a look at all the clubs and ranked the top 20 set up away fans in England and Scotland. We already know this will upset 95% of the people who read it, but that’s only because there can only be one winner.

So, here it is…