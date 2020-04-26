The new £1bn Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is impressive, but where does it rank in comparison to the other Premier League grounds?

English football is blessed with some of the best stadiums in the world, filled with history and iconic moments.

It’s not just the design of a stadium that counts – the support and atmosphere is also a key factor.

Premier League supporters will travel week in, week out to watch their team play, whether that is at Old Trafford or Vitality Stadium.

But where do the current Premier League stadiums rank? Find out below…