Burnley vs Sheffield United preview: team news, form, how to watch

Burnley face Sheffield United at Turf Moor on Sunday, with both sides coming into the match on the back of a strong result in midweek.

The Clarets earned their second consecutive Premier League win on Monday against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, and moved up to 10th in the table as a result.

Meanwhile, the Blades leapfrogged Arsenal back into seventh in the standings after an impressive 3-1 win over the Gunners’ North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Goals from Sander Berge, Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie sealed the win and moved Chris Wilder’s team back to within seven points of the top four places.

Form

A chastening 5-0 defeat to Manchester City aside, Burnley have continued to be tough to beat since the resumption of football and have picked up 11 points from their last six matches.

Consecutive 1-0 wins against Watford and Palace have returned them to the top 10, while they are also unbeaten in their last five home games.

Sheffield United recovered from three consecutive defeats in all competitions on Thursday with their win over Spurs, but have won just two of their last six Premier League fixtures.

Their struggles have been particularly evident away from home, where they have picked up just one win in their last six and have lost their last two.

Team news

Long-term absentees Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes will once again miss out, with both players eyeing a return later this month.

Meanwhile, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez, Johann Berg Gundmundson, Matthew Lowton and Robbie Brady are all doubts.

Sheffield United have doubts over Jack O’Connell, John Fleck and John Lundstram, with all three likely to be assessed ahead of Sunday.

Lys Mousset could be in line for a recall after his goalscoring substitute appearance against Spurs, as could midfielder Luke Freeman.

How to watch

A significant fixture for the prospects of both sides, the game kicks off at 12:00 UTC on Sunday at Turf Moor.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, while fans can also follow the match online via live stream.