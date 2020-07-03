Chelsea vs Watford preview: team news, form, how to watch

Chelsea welcome Watford to Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a crucial match at both ends of the table, with Frank Lampard’s side looking to recover from their difficult midweek defeat to West Ham United.

The West London side will be looking over their shoulder as Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers continue their chase for Champions League football, with anything less than a win potentially seeing Chelsea drop out of the top four.

Watford also need a result as they look to build on their one-point gap to the bottom three, with Bournemouth and Aston Villa close behind if they continue to slip up.

The return of football has been difficult for Nigel Pearson’s side and he will hope to cause another upset like their 3-0 win over Liverpool in February.

Form

Chelsea come into the match on a decent run of form despite their 3-2 defeat to West Ham and have won four of their last six league fixtures.

They have also won their last three matches at Stamford Bridge, with top-four rivals Manchester United the last side to get the better of them.

Watford on the other hand have been in wretched form, losing four of their last six Premier League matches and their last two in a row.

Away from home, the story isn’t much better, with the Hornets winless in their last five and on a run of three consecutive defeats.

Team news

Long-term absentees Marco van Ginkel and Fikayo Tomori will be both continue to miss out on Saturday, but otherwise Chelsea have no fresh worries.

Lampard will have been disappointed to concede three times against West Ham, though, and could look to rotate his backline.

Like Chelsea, Watford will be without their long-term injury absentees, with Isaac Success, Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat all unlikely to feature again this season.

Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina have all been disciplined by the club following a breach of lockdown, but it remains to be seen whether this will influence their selection.

How to watch

A huge match at either end of the table, Chelsea vs Watford kicks off at 20:00 UTC at Stamford Bridge.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, and if you live stream football you can also do that online.