Calling out all Chelsea fans – the ultimate 2004-05 [Quiz]

Last Thursday marked the 15 year anniversary of Frank Lampard’s brace against Bolton that secured Chelsea their first Premier League title.

Jose Mourinho famously called the date that they were going to secure the title months before and the Blues delivered on that promise in what was arguably their most iconic season to date. It kickstarted an unprecedented level of success that saw more titles and cups arrive at Stamford Bridge, as well as both the Europa and Champions League.

We have compiled a quiz for Chelsea fans to see how much they remember from that 2004-05 season and how much they remember of that epic campaign.