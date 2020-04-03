Everton fans react to Bernard reports

Everton playmaker Bernard has had a stop-start time at Goodison Park and a recent report suggests that he may not be at the club for too much longer.

The diminutive technician, who has been capped by the Brazilian national side on 14 occasions, has made 58 appearances for the Toffees since he arrived on a free transfer in 2018 after his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk expired.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

During that time he has contributed five goals and six assists while offering guile and creativity in a handful of midfield roles.

However, according to LaRoma24.it (via Sport Witness), Bernard has been offered to AS Roma amid suggestions that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is more likely to return to Arsenal than stay at the Stadio Olimpico when his loan spell in the Italian capital comes to an end.

It is assumed that the 27-year-old’s agents have offered his services to Roma rather than the club themselves.

In response to the emerging report, the Toffees faithful were relatively mixed in their reaction.

Some fans seem to be open to the possibility of profiting on a player they signed for free just under two years ago, while others would be distraught to see him depart.

Should Everton sell Bernard?

Yes Vote No Vote

Here’s what the fans had to say about the news concerning Bernard…

Nah, think I'll cry if we lose Bernard https://t.co/0bt6BQNRDh — Meg (@meggf_) April 3, 2020

Be solid business if we can offload Bernard for £20m+. Signed on a free and sold for a big profit despite having a pretty average impact. Good player on his day but you could probably get twice the player for a similar fee on half his wages https://t.co/rgozS5FcAh — Michael (@greenallefc) April 3, 2020

luxury player and expensive for what we get out of him — Ste (@SteMingaud) April 3, 2020

I love Bernie but it could be good business sense — Paul Albertsen (@AlbertsenPaul) April 3, 2020

If we get more than 15mil offered then take it! Profit all day not strong enough for the prem and has only some glimpses in the odd game https://t.co/tkwtaJwHoL — Liam (@LiamGillham93) April 3, 2020

he doesn't actually really do anything ever, but his first touch is special and none of our players can control a ball so https://t.co/QIlbskcGJW — JoeVid-19 (@Joe_W20) April 3, 2020