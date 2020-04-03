 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans react to Bernard reports

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 08:20pm

Everton playmaker Bernard has had a stop-start time at Goodison Park and a recent report suggests that he may not be at the club for too much longer.

The diminutive technician, who has been capped by the Brazilian national side on 14 occasions, has made 58 appearances for the Toffees since he arrived on a free transfer in 2018 after his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk expired.

During that time he has contributed five goals and six assists while offering guile and creativity in a handful of midfield roles.

However, according to LaRoma24.it (via Sport Witness), Bernard has been offered to AS Roma amid suggestions that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is more likely to return to Arsenal than stay at the Stadio Olimpico when his loan spell in the Italian capital comes to an end.

It is assumed that the 27-year-old’s agents have offered his services to Roma rather than the club themselves.

In response to the emerging report, the Toffees faithful were relatively mixed in their reaction.

Some fans seem to be open to the possibility of profiting on a player they signed for free just under two years ago, while others would be distraught to see him depart.

Should Everton sell Bernard?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Here’s what the fans had to say about the news concerning Bernard…

