Everton’s Djibril Sidibe has become an unsung hero this year

A part of the AS Monaco side that defied expectations and reached the Champions League semi-finals a few seasons ago, Djibril Sidibe was one of the rare players in that squad who stayed put at the French side instead of leaving for pastures new.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva, amongst others, all jumped ship, but Sidibe – to his credit it must be said – opted to remain behind. Unfortunately for him, that noble stance turned into a nightmare for him.

Monaco understandably crumbled with the loss of many of their biggest stars – just last season, they finished only three points ahead of second-bottom. Sidibe had a horror campaign on a personal note too, averaging an abysmal 6.58 match rating as per Whoscored over the course of Ligue 1.

Watch Everton Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

So for Everton to take a gamble on him last summer – even on loan – certainly would have raised some eyebrows. And whilst he has come under criticism from sections of the Toffees support for a few performances – the one against Arsenal drawing the ire in particular – he has largely been a consistent, and wholly committed performer for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

He has played 24 games across all competitions this season, registering an impressive five assists, and has been a permanent fixture during Ancelotti’s early months in charge, featuring in every single Premier League match.

And his stats have been rather impressive too. As per Whoscored, his remarkable average of 3.7 tackles per game in the top-flight places him fourth amongst all Premier League players, with only Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Wilfred Ndidi and Ricardo Pereira ahead of him.

Would you sign Sidibe permamently?

Yes Vote No Vote

Indeed, his 1.8 interceptions per game puts him in the top 20 too, and is just a perfect indication of how he has very much been the unsung hero of this Everton side. The 6 foot powerhouse puts everything into his performances, and can’t be questioned for his commitment or effort.

It’s no surprise that reports in recent weeks have suggested Ancelotti is keen to make his deal permanent come the end of the season. Sidibe has proven himself to be a reliable performer week-in and week-out, and just doesn’t get the kind of limelight where he may be more appreciated. The definition of an unsung hero.

Meanwhile, Everton should unleash this starlet.