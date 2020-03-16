Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti must change stance on Pickford

If there is any footballer in the Premier League who switches between zero and hero as many times as possible, then Jordan Pickford is your man.

The England international is equally capable of the ridiculous, as he is with the spectacular. Just have a look at his performance in the clash against Manchester United at Goodison Park recently.

The 26-year-old was arguably at fault for Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser in the first-half, before making a point-blank save from Odion Ighalo to ensure the Toffees clung on to a point. It’s the kind of Jekyll and Hyde stuff that has characterised his career, but his howlers have always made him a wholly unreliable presence in between the sticks.

The 2018/2019 campaign saw him make four errors that directly led to goals, whilst this season has seen him make a further three – all in all, he has made 12 of them in his entire top-flight career, which already puts him joint-16th in the all-time list amongst all players.

To put that in perspective, Titus Bramble committed exactly half the amount of errors of Pickford in his entire time in the Premier League.

Despite even seeing the errors that he has made in his few months in charge, Carlo Ancelotti has continued to back his number one in public. Back in January, the Italian dismissed claims he was looking for a new goalkeeper, and labelled Pickford “great”.

Then, just last month, Ancelotti maintained the 26-year-old is the best in the business amongst English shot-stoppers, and expressed his confidence that he could get over his poor form.

But just how long can the Everton boss stand by the man signed by Ronald Koeman back in 2017? The £31.5m-rated ace continues to frustrate with his lack of consistency, and that is undoubtedly one of the biggest no-nos for a trait in a goalkeeper. A commanding presence who can transmit a sense of calmness to his defence is what’s required, but instead, Pickford probably makes them feel even worse.

His errors will continue to cost Everton big-time, and it is why Ancelotti desperately needs to change tack. Otherwise, he is simply digging his own grave by his blind faith. If and when the Premier League resumes normal service, the Italian should look to make the big call that could ensure the Toffees don’t simply gift opposition teams free points.

