Everton should hand Sandro Ramirez one last chance

Anyone remember Sandro Ramirez?

The Spaniard has out-of-sight and out-of-mind when it comes to Everton, with the striker spending the past couple of seasons on loan spells away from Goodison Park.

It would have been so easy forget that he was no longer contractually employed by the Merseyside outfit, but it remains that Sandro is still on the books of the Toffees.

When he first arrived from Malaga in £5.2m deal, then manager Ronald Koeman made it clear that this was a significant coup for the side.

Watch Everton Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

He said: “There was a lot of interest in Sandro because, of course, he’s a goalscorer, he’s young and he has a big future in the game. We have been trying to bring in good players so we can have greater productivity in the team and he will bring that. He will bring a lot of good qualities and he’s a really good goalscorer, too.”

But sadly for both him and Everton, his move just quite didn’t work out. In the 16 total games that he has played for the club, he has netted just once, and provided only a further two assists. Hardly the record of someone who has a “big future”.

And whilst his performances this season on loan at Real Valladolid is hardly anything to write home about – he has managed just four strikes in 21 games – he may be worth being given one final chance to shine at Everton.

Does Sandro deserve one last chance?

Yes Vote No Vote

Despite seemingly joining the Toffees what feels like an eternity ago, he remains only 24-years-old. Hardly the age of someone who is one the decline and should be placed on the scrapheap. And the one thing current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has always been renowned for wherever he has been, is his man-management skills – Chelsea legend John Terry being particularly wholesome in his praise of the Italian.

And that could well be the key to reviving Sandro’s career on Merseyside. Having a manager who is able to work out what he needs to succeed, whether it’s a pat on the back when he does well, or a kick up the proverbial backside when he hasn’t, Ancelotti has managed some of the biggest and best players and gotten a tune out of them – you just have to look at his multiple Champions League titles to see that.

It’s exactly why Sandro should enter last chance saloon at Goodison Park, and see whether he sinks or swims under one of the all-time great football coaches.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti could find his Kalidou Koulibaly with swoop for this ace.