Leicester City vs Crystal Palace preview: team news, form, how to watch

Leicester City welcome Crystal Palace to the King Power Stadium on Saturday in a battle between two sides trying to recapture their best form.

The Foxes are now eight points adrift of second-placed Manchester City following two consecutive draws and a defeat to Everton, and will be looking over their shoulders at Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United below them.

Palace, meanwhile, seem to have opened up a big enough gap over the bottom three to be sure of their survival, but can still be hopeful of a top 10 finish.

Roy Hodgson’s team are only three points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in seventh and while they have suffered two defeats since the resumption of football, European qualification remains a possibility.

Form

Leicester have not found their best form following the resumption of Premier League football and are now just three points clear of Wolves in sixth.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have just one win from their last six matches following a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Goodison Park in midweek and were also knocked out of the FA Cup against Chelsea last weekend, so a return to winning ways would be very welcome.

Palace also lost to Burnley on Monday following a 4-0 defeat at the hands of champions Liverpool but had won their four games prior to that.

Goal scoring remains an issue for the South London side, but their five goals conceded in their last two will perhaps be of more concern to coach Hodgson.

Team news

Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira are Leicester’s only injury concerns going into the game at the weekend, with neither player likely to feature again this season.

James Maddison is one player who could come back in after starting on the bench against Everton, while Demarai Gray, Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho could all be pushing for recalls.

Crystal Palace meanwhile will continue to be without long-term injury worries Martin Kelly, Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins, although Kelly and Schlupp are being assessed with an eye to a return shortly.

Christian Benteke is a major doubt due to a thigh injury and is facing a race against time if he is to feature.

How to watch

One of five live matches happening in the Premier League this Saturday, the game at the King Power Stadium kicks off at 15:00 UTC.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, while fans can also follow the game by watching live stream football.