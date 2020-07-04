Liverpool vs Aston Villa preview: team news, form, how to watch

Premier League champions Liverpool welcome strugglers Aston Villa to Anfield on Sunday, with both sides needing a result for different reasons.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked understandably tired against Manchester City on Thursday following their celebrations, but nonetheless they will not have enjoyed suffering a 4-0 defeat at the hands of one of their biggest rivals.

Villa, meanwhile, are struggling at the other end of the league and are sat one point adrift of safety in 18th position.

They narrowly lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last fixture and have not won since January, so any points out of this match would be seen as a huge bonus.

Form

Liverpool are in their worst run of form of the season, having lost two of their last five Premier League matches, while they have only won once since the resumption of football.

However, their home form has been incredible all season with Klopp’s team taking a maximum 48 points from their 16 league matches at Anfield this term.

At the other end of the spectrum, Villa are winless in the league since January and have picked up three points from their last six matches.

Away from Villa Park they have lost three of their last four and have the second worse record in the division on the road, taking nine points from 16 matches.

Team news

Long-term absentee Xherdan Shaqiri is still a few days away from his return from a calf problem and Dejan Lovren remains a doubt.

Joel Matip has been ruled out until August with an ankle injury, but youngsters Curtis Jones and Neco Williams and new signing Takumi Minamino could all be in line for more minutes now the title has been secured.

Tom Heaton and Wesley are both likely to miss the rest of the season with knee injuries, with Bjorn Engels and Matt Targett also a few days away from a return.

Frederic Guilbert and Henri Lansbury are both doubts, but John McGinn could return to the starting side after a lengthy absence.

How to watch

With Liverpool looking get back to winning ways and Aston Villa in desperate need of points, this match is an exciting prospect.

Kicking off at 16:30 UTC at Anfield on Sunday, the game is being broadcast on Sky Sports and football live streams will also be showing the match online.