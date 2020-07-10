Liverpool v Burnley: Team News, Form, How to Watch

Liverpool return to Anfield once again this weekend to face Burnley, as Jurgen Klopp hunts down Manchester City’s record for the most Premier League points in a season.

The Reds are on course to total 104 points should they win their remaining four games.

Burnley arrive on Merseyside buoyed by their last away day outing, which saw Sean Dyche’s side pick up a fortuitous 1-0 victory against West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The Clarets have an outside chance of claiming one of the Europa League spots, so they really have nothing to lose against the newly crowned Premier League champions.

Form



Klopp’s charges have found their imperious form once again since the restart of the Premier League. Mohamed Salah is desperate to get his hands on the Golden Boot this season as he hunts down Jamier Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the prestigious award.

Burnley, on the other hand, have become the kings of 1-0 victories, with three of the last four games ending in that scoreline, ensuring Sean Dyche’s team take a giant leap away from the relegation places and a step forward toward challenging for European qualification.

Team news



Jordan Henderson picked up an unfortunate injury earlier this week and is likely to join Joel Matip in being sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The Clarets have no new injuries to report following their recent match at London Stadium, with Matthew Lowton, Jack Cork, Ben Mee and Ashley Barnes still out injured for Dyche’s men.

How to watch

Liverpool v Burnley kicks off at 15:00 UTC at Anfield and will be broadcast live on BT Sport, while fans can also live stream football online.