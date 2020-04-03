 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Premier League
  3. Liverpool
Liverpool fans react to link with Adama Traore

Liverpool fans react to link with Adama Traore

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 07:08am

Liverpool fans have been reacting to a recent report which suggests the club are targeting a summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore.

The Wolves speedster has been a menace to Premier League defences this season, driving at his opponents with frightening speed and close control.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

He has showcased a dramatic improvement in the 2019/20 campaign following a season of inconsistency upon Wolves’ return to the top flight in 18/19.

And, according to Football Insider, his progress has commanded interest from league leaders Liverpool, with the Spaniard is reportedly on a shortlist of attacking targets.

It’s been a rapid rise for the 24-year-old this season and interest from Liverpool underlines the scale of his progress.

Nuno Espirito Santo started Traore in just nine league games last season, but he has become a much more prominent figure in the current campaign, scoring four and assisting seven in 22 Premier League starts.

There is plenty of talent there to suggest Traore could become a big hit at Anfield, and that certainly seems to be the overwhelming feeling amongst the supporters.

Indeed, the Reds faithful on Twitter have offered their endorsement over the mooted switch, with one fan even suggesting that they’d rather have the former Barcelona prodigy over Jadon Sancho.

Who should Liverpool sign?

Traore

Traore

Sancho

Sancho

Here’s what the Liverpool fans had to say in response to reports…

Article title: Liverpool fans react to link with Adama Traore

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 