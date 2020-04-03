Liverpool fans react to link with Adama Traore

Liverpool fans have been reacting to a recent report which suggests the club are targeting a summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore.

The Wolves speedster has been a menace to Premier League defences this season, driving at his opponents with frightening speed and close control.

He has showcased a dramatic improvement in the 2019/20 campaign following a season of inconsistency upon Wolves’ return to the top flight in 18/19.

And, according to Football Insider, his progress has commanded interest from league leaders Liverpool, with the Spaniard is reportedly on a shortlist of attacking targets.

It’s been a rapid rise for the 24-year-old this season and interest from Liverpool underlines the scale of his progress.

Nuno Espirito Santo started Traore in just nine league games last season, but he has become a much more prominent figure in the current campaign, scoring four and assisting seven in 22 Premier League starts.

There is plenty of talent there to suggest Traore could become a big hit at Anfield, and that certainly seems to be the overwhelming feeling amongst the supporters.

Indeed, the Reds faithful on Twitter have offered their endorsement over the mooted switch, with one fan even suggesting that they’d rather have the former Barcelona prodigy over Jadon Sancho.

Who should Liverpool sign?

Traore Vote Sancho Vote

Here’s what the Liverpool fans had to say in response to reports…

I would genuinely rather have him than Sancho. Better value and I think Klopp would turn him into a monster. Unplayable at his best. — Matthew Nunn (@MNunny91) April 1, 2020

@s_duncan88 would love to see this beast of a man in red! — shandy (@shandy1892) April 1, 2020

Would love him, he would bring something new and he is a beast. Klopp surely likes him cos he spoke highly of him and he doesn’t do that often in public — Julian 👑 (@Julian_01m) April 1, 2020

man is unplayable, under klopp he would destroy. truth! — jerome devraj (@jd_hokage) April 1, 2020

Yes please. The next Mané for sure. That lad is on the cusp of becoming world class and I want him. — Jimmy Dragon (@UnrealJJohnson) April 1, 2020

Good player, be a top player with Klopps guidance. — Jayfoulkes (@jayfoulkes78) April 1, 2020

We should be all this!!! Need more competition in our squad — Firat Bilal (@FiratBilal2) April 1, 2020

That’s a real danger whenever he is on the pitch….. I liken him to salah from certain perspective — Ahaneku Kenneth (@kenneth2242) April 1, 2020