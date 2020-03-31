Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Harry Kane

Liverpool have been mooted as a potential destination for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

The prolific centre-forward is one of the most talented strikers in world football, with a return of 181 goals in 278 Spurs appearances illuminating the extent of his prowess in front of goal.

However, Kane recently cast doubt over his future in north London by suggesting he is open to the prospect of leaving, per Sky Sports.

“It’s one of those things, I couldn’t say yes, I couldn’t say no. I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs. But it’s one of those things – I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.”

In response to those reports, Chris Sutton suggested that the England international should consider moving to either Liverpool or Manchester City if either club submit an offer for his services, per BBC Sport.

“Spurs are a brilliant club, but at this moment in time they are way behind the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

“If one of those clubs came in for him, if you were Harry Kane you would be be stupid not to go.”

And those comments have stimulated discussion amongst the Reds faithful on Twitter, though the tone from an overwhelming number of supporters is rather surprising.

Despite his world class record in front of goal, plenty of fans suggested the club should avoid making a move for Spurs’ talisman.

One fan alluded to his record with injuries to justify their standpoint, while another expressed concern over his compatibility with Liverpool’s style of play.

The remainder, meanwhile, simply don’t want to see him at Anfield.

Here’s what the fans had to say about Kane…

I Don’t want Harry Kane Near my Club — Justin Cole (@JustinC93629119) March 30, 2020

Never in a million years — Ste (@JustRodge) March 30, 2020

No no no no no — Craig Fisher (@1CraigFisher) March 30, 2020

Thats a massive no. — gaz downey (@downeyg12) March 30, 2020

Definitely not don’t want him anywhere near my club !!! — JFT96 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lisachrissya) March 30, 2020

Sicknote, no thanks. — JDOB1 (@jasondobrien) March 30, 2020

Nope — Brett Allan (@crazychester5) March 31, 2020