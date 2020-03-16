Bosz update on Havertz good news for Liverpool

What happens to the rest of this season remains to be seen.

The recent pandemic has caused confusion and havoc across the planet, including in football and, as such, Liverpool’s inevitable Premier League title may not even happen – there is the possibility that the season could be cancelled, meaning that there will be no champions.

Football will, eventually, restart though, whether that be this season or next, and the Reds, along with everyone else, will need to plan ahead – that may very well mean the recruitment of new players.

One of which could be Kai Havertz. El Desmarque has already reported recently that the Anfield outfit are set to beat Real Madrid to the Bayer Leverkusen man, and now Peter Bosz has appeared to confirm that he will depart the club in the summer.

He told Algemeen Dagblad: “He can’t be held on to next summer. That will be a transfer of €100 million. What am I saying? More than 100 million.”

Havertz is unsurprisingly one of the hottest prospects on the planet. Last season, he scored 20 goals in all competitions despite being a teenager for the whole of the season. This term, he didn’t start the campaign too well, scoring just three goals and providing one assist up until December, but he has turned on the style following Germany’s winter break, scoring seven times and providing seven assists.

Whilst transfers rumours can be suspect, the fact that Bosz has come out and said that the 20-year-old will be departing in the summer can only be good news for Liverpool. It seems he actually is set for a move, and that could mean the Merseyside team are set to take advantage.

There is little to be positive about right now as the immediate future continues to look bleak. In the long term, though, the show will go on – taking Havertz to Anfield may well give Liverpool a boost.

