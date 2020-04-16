Opinion: Liverpool should sign Milot Rashica over Adama Traore

Liverpool have strengthened their squad extremely well over the last couple of seasons, with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson proving to be genius signings.

The Merseyside outfit’s current squad is arguably one of the best in the world, but one thing the Reds are currently lacking is depth in the ranks.

According to Football Insider, Adama Traore is at the top of Liverpool’s summer shopping list, with the latest reports claiming he may be a Liverpool player once the transfer window opens. However, a potential £70m swoop for the Spaniard should be shelved and instead the Reds should focus on another of their reported targets, Milot Rashica.

Traore has indeed had an impressive season with Wolves but unless Sadio Mané or Mohamed Salah are to leave Anfield this summer, the winger will likely be on the bench for the majority of the upcoming campaign.

Despite setting up more goals for his teammates this term (10) than Rashica (5), Traore is at the point in his career where he should be made a focal point for his club. His strong physique and rapid pace is a deadly combination that teams will be falling over themselves to sign, but Liverpool aren’t in a position to guarantee him regular first-team football.

Their front three of Salah, Mané and Roberto Firmino is one of the world’s best and Jurgen Klopp would be foolish to toy around with the mechanics of Liverpool’s attack. Additionally, despite Real Madrid reportedly prioritising a move for Mané (via The Mirror), the 28-year-old has stated he is happy at Liverpool.

A swoop for Werder Bremen’s Rashica instead would be much more fitting for the Anfield outfit. Tallying 10 goals and five assists this season, the Kosovar winger would provide a burst of fresh energy and chance creation from the bench. The 23-year-old can also play in an attacking midfield role, which the Reds have been lacking in recently.

Werder Bremen are currently fighting a relegation battle, meaning a move to the holding European champions and Premier League winners-elect in any capacity will be a huge move for Rashica. The Yugoslavia-born forward will also not require a huge sum in order to gain his services.

According to the Express, if Bremen are relegated this season, the club would be willing to slash his £33m release clause. If the Reds are serious about bringing Rashica to Anfield, they could swoop for him for as little as £17m this summer. However, the likes of Borussia Dortmund and West Ham are also eyeing up the 23-year-old’s services.

Liverpool must act fast if they are to bring in back-up in the next window, especially for a bargain price. The signing of Rashica could be what the Reds are looking for to alleviate pressure on their clinical front three.