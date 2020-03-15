Liverpool target Zakaria

As per Sky Germany’s Live Transfer Blog (14/03/2020, 14.24), Liverpool are amongst the clubs interested in Denis Zakaria.

What’s the story?

The Switzerland international has been a regular for Borussia Monchengladbach this season, featuring in 23 of their 25 matches to date, and his performances appear to have attracted a lot of interest from across the continent.

Amongst those said to be pursuing him are Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, with the Reds also mentioned.

Beat United to him

Zakaria has arguably been one of the unsung heroes in the Bundesliga. With an average SofaScore rating of 7.05 in the German top flight, he has excelled in a number of departments, including successful dribbles and pass accuracy – his numbers stand at 78% and 87% respectively.

He has also been the subject of plenty of praise from some of the biggest names in the country’s football – Lothar Matthaus compared him to Toni Kroos, whilst Yann Sommer drew similarities between the 23-year-old and French duo Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane.

There is another report from The Daily Mirror that actually has Manchester United leading the race for his signature, which would make Liverpool signing Zakaria even more of a boost. Beating their fierce rivals to anything is sweet, especially when they are said to be in pole position.

There is no reason why he wouldn’t move to Anfield over Old Trafford, to be fair. The Reds top the Premier League by 25 points and are the current European champions – although they won’t be able to defend their Champions League title having been knocked out by Atletico Madrid – whilst the Red Devils are currently in fifth position and 37 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men.

There is arguably not a better team on the planet at the moment – the Club World Cup victory in December would certainly indicate as much – meaning that Liverpool is the place to be.

Should Liverpool try to sign Denis Zakaria?

£40.5m-valued Zakaria – as per Transfermarkt – could certainly add something to Klopp’s midfield, but beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co to the punch would make his arrival so much sweeter.

