Manchester United vs Bournemouth preview: team news, form, how to watch

Manchester United welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Saturday in a match that could have huge ramifications at either end of the Premier League table.

United are just three points adrift of third-place Leicester City and will be fully aware of the need to continue amassing points against strugglers like Bournemouth as they bid for a return to the Champions League.

The match is perhaps even more crucial for Bournemouth though, who remain in the relegation zone following a poor run of form.

The Cherries have been unable to address their slide since the return of football and will need to put an end to their away-day struggles on Saturday if they are to get anything out of such a difficult fixture.

Form

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are one of the form Premier League team right now, picking up 14 points from their last six fixtures, including an impressive 3-0 away win against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

The addition of Bruno Fernandes has been an important part of their revival, while there have also been positive signs from the returning Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are one of the sides struggling most and have in the Premier League since early February.

A 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United on Wednesday was a real blow to their hopes and they are now sat 19th, a point adrift of safety.

Team news

United could be without Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones for the visit of the Cherries, with both players doubts due to injury.

Recently fit Scott McTominay could be pushing for a start following a substitute appearance against Brighton, while Daniel James could also come in.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will be without main striker Callum Wilson due to suspension, while Simon Francis and Charlie Daniels remain out.

Daniels is back in training but will not make the trip and Francis is unlikely to be seen again until later this month.

How to watch

This fixture is one of five Premier League fixtures scheduled for this Saturday, with the game set to kick off at 15:00 UTC at Old Trafford.

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport, while fans can also follow the game online via football live streams.