Manchester United v Southampton: Team News, Form, How to Watch

Manchester United have been nothing short of sensational since football restarted and they became the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive matches by three or more goals following their 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils have put themselves in a great position to secure a top-six finish and they’re putting pressure on fourth-placed Leicester City as a Champions League spot continues to be the ultimate goal.

Going forward, United have been outstanding. Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford make up one of the most feared attacks in world football right now, while Paul Pogba’s involvement from midfield also brings an interesting goal threat.

And that is why they will be favourites here, despite Southampton also enjoying some food form since football returned in June.

Unbeaten in their last three outings, including a brilliant 1-0 victory over Manchester City, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints are making a late and ambitious bid for a top-ten Premier League finish, having pulled themselves away from a relegation battle with just one defeat from their last five games.

Before the postponement, Southampton were on a run of one win in five matches but they have managed to bounce back and give themselves an outside chance of a top-half finish, which will have looked almost impossible back in December when they suffered a humiliating 9-0 home defeat to Leicester.

A trip to Old Trafford is arguably the toughest test of their final batch of fixtures before the end of the campaign, but Hasenhuttl’s men are tipped to provide a more difficult contest than Man United’s most recent opponents have done.

Form

Since their 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal in June, Southampton have embarked on an impressive three-game unbeaten streak, which included a win over Manchester City and a strong point against Everton at Goodison Park.

Man United, on the other hand, are in the middle of a ten-match unbeaten run, winning each of their last four by three goals or more. The Red Devils’ last league defeat came at the end of January wen Burnley silenced Old Trafford with a 2-0 victory.

Since then, they have dropped just six points and scored an impressive 23 goals.

Team News

Victor Lindelof returned to the starting XI following a back injury in midweek but both Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain sidelined.

There are question marks over the fitness of Nemanja Matic and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who both looked tired against Aston Villa.

Southampton quartet Sofiane Boufal, Jannik Vestergaard, Yan Valery and Moussa Djenepo are all still injured and will miss out, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could return to the starting XI after appearing from the bench in the midweek draw at Everton.

How to Watch

Fans of both clubs will have to wait until Monday for this fixture, which proceedings scheduled to get underway at Old Trafford on Monday 13 July, 8pm.

Supporters can watch the action Sky Sports Main Event or via their football live stream of choice,