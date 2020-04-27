Man Utd fans react to Sky Sports’ verdict on Harry Maguire

Having arrived for a world-record fee for a defender last summer, there was surely massive expectation on the shoulders of Harry Maguire when he joined Manchester United.

The England international had joined a team that had conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season – the second-worst record out of the top-ten, with only West Ham letting in more.

And over these past few months in particular, Maguire has certainly begun to show signs of why United splashed the cash to bring him to Old Trafford. As per Whoscored, he has averaged 1.1 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game in the top-flight this season, with his 7.12 average match rating good enough to put him fifth amongst all of his teammates.

A report from Sky Sports labelled the former Leicester defender as United’s ‘MVP’ this season, and after hearing about it, fans of the Manchester side took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

I guess Fred doesn’t exist then. — KatorgaHD (@MarcusDutton7) April 26, 2020

That is a joke right ? — Olek (@UTDOLEK) April 26, 2020

How…ahead of Fred. Ridiculous — Eric Nesh (@EroNesh) April 26, 2020

Fred was robbed 🙄 — Subaru for life (@DennisMuvaa) April 27, 2020

He’s not even the best summer signing. How can he be the MVP? — adrian joechiba small (@Drealjoechiba) April 26, 2020

What a joke — Emmanuel Mwelwa (@Romes2018) April 27, 2020

The English press at work again. This shows the levels at manutd. For an average defender who is having an average season so far to be the MVP. — Abayomi (@simply_Akin) April 27, 2020

A couple of fans put forward Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s name into the conversation for the club’s MVP award, with one supporter calling him an “absolute rock”.

Not sure about this. He hasn’t had a terrible season and has become one of our leaders but Fred has been an a rock for most of the season. Still…. I’d have to give it to AWB for being an absolute Rock the entire season. His pockets are full of wingers that can’t get past him — Mike (@1nacho4ManU) April 26, 2020

Wan Bissaka’s had a better season than him by far. — Khyzzr (@TheRealJabreel) April 26, 2020

Had someone like Marcus Rashford stayed fully fit for the season and wasn’t burdened by injuries, then there’s a real argument that he would have been the outstanding candidate to be named United’s MVP.

In fact, even despite arriving in January, Bruno Fernandes showed that in the short time he took to the pitch at Old Trafford that he can take the side to the next level, and had the season not been postponed, may have even fired United to the top-four places.

But, with those caveats, Maguire certainly isn’t the worst choice in the world to be considered the club’s MVP.