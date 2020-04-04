 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react to Marcos Llorente news

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 4/4/2020 | 09:30pm

Marcos Llorente was Liverpool’s unlikely nemesis in the last-16 of the Champions League.

A defensive midfielder by trade, the 25-year-old came off the substitutes bench and scored a brace at Anfield as Atletico Madrid recorded a historic 3-2 win to knock the holders out of the competition.

It was a memorable night for everyone involved with the Spanish giants and particularly for Llorente, who made the £35m move from capital rivals Real Madrid last summer.

The Reds faithful will quickly want to put any lingering memories of that evening out of mind, but it seems Llorente will do everything he can to remember his side’s achievement.

Indeed, the Spaniard has reportedly named his pet dog “Anfield”.

It doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue but it’s easy to understand why Llorente has made the choice.

And, in response to reports, the Liverpool supporters were fairly mixed in their reaction.

Some suggested that his decision underlines the gargantuan size of the Merseyside outfit, while others suggested he should have named it after Adrian instead.

Here’s how the Liverpool fans reacted to news on Llorente…

