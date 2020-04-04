Liverpool fans react to Marcos Llorente news

Marcos Llorente was Liverpool’s unlikely nemesis in the last-16 of the Champions League.

A defensive midfielder by trade, the 25-year-old came off the substitutes bench and scored a brace at Anfield as Atletico Madrid recorded a historic 3-2 win to knock the holders out of the competition.

It was a memorable night for everyone involved with the Spanish giants and particularly for Llorente, who made the £35m move from capital rivals Real Madrid last summer.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%<

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

The Reds faithful will quickly want to put any lingering memories of that evening out of mind, but it seems Llorente will do everything he can to remember his side’s achievement.

Indeed, the Spaniard has reportedly named his pet dog “Anfield”.

It doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue but it’s easy to understand why Llorente has made the choice.

And, in response to reports, the Liverpool supporters were fairly mixed in their reaction.

Some suggested that his decision underlines the gargantuan size of the Merseyside outfit, while others suggested he should have named it after Adrian instead.

Here’s how the Liverpool fans reacted to news on Llorente…

should have named the dog adrian https://t.co/y4ezbUz4tz — robbooooo (@luvieyerms) April 4, 2020

Mad scenes! — ovo (@ovo_samiel) April 3, 2020

Karma will get him soon lmao — Wilson (@Virgilinho4) April 3, 2020

Hope it’s the loudest dog ever 🐕‍🦺 — ingles96 (@Ingles96) April 3, 2020

We are the biggest club in the world without a shadow of a doubt https://t.co/YEAo6S2tlj — Anders 🏆 (@Ifcanders) April 3, 2020