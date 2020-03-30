 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to transfer links with Celtic's Odsonne Edouard

by Ben Goodwin share
2 minute read 30/3/2020 | 07:15pm

Loads of Newcastle fans have been reacting to a transfer link to Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, who The Chronicle believe could be the “perfect fit” for the Magpies.

According to The Daily Star, via @NUFC360, the Tyneside outfit have identified ‘French Eddie’, as he is affectionately known by Celtic fans, as the man to solve their goalscoring woes.

Steve Bruce has reportedly held a number of video calls with the club’s transfer team in the past few weeks, and Celtic would likely accept an offer in the region of £30m, and it seems the St. James’ Park faithful believe he would be a better option than Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos, who was also linked this weekend.

The Chronicle have added their take on the links, claiming the Hoops starlet is “perfect” for Bruce’s side. Indeed, the 22 year-old links up with his teammates well, can come short or burst in behind, and most importantly he scores goals, bagging 27 in all competitions this season as well as a remarkable 19 assists, per Transfermarkt.

Plenty of fans are excited by the links, with one member of the Toon Army hailing the “beast” while another dreamed about his link-up with fellow Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin…

