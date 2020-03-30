Newcastle fans react to transfer links with Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard

Loads of Newcastle fans have been reacting to a transfer link to Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, who The Chronicle believe could be the “perfect fit” for the Magpies.

According to The Daily Star, via @NUFC360, the Tyneside outfit have identified ‘French Eddie’, as he is affectionately known by Celtic fans, as the man to solve their goalscoring woes.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

Steve Bruce has reportedly held a number of video calls with the club’s transfer team in the past few weeks, and Celtic would likely accept an offer in the region of £30m, and it seems the St. James’ Park faithful believe he would be a better option than Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos, who was also linked this weekend.

The Chronicle have added their take on the links, claiming the Hoops starlet is “perfect” for Bruce’s side. Indeed, the 22 year-old links up with his teammates well, can come short or burst in behind, and most importantly he scores goals, bagging 27 in all competitions this season as well as a remarkable 19 assists, per Transfermarkt.

Watch Newcastle United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Plenty of fans are excited by the links, with one member of the Toon Army hailing the “beast” while another dreamed about his link-up with fellow Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin…

Eddie & St Maxi together 💪💪😁😁 — Tyneside Mag (@MagTyneside) March 29, 2020

Gayle plus £18m and that solves 2 problems . Edouard , ASM and Miggy be nice 👍🏼 — Trevor Slater (@trevorslater) March 30, 2020

I signed him for us on FM, he was a beast up top with big jo — TeessideMag (@Teesside_Mag) March 30, 2020

He bangs them in for toon on FM for me! — Luke Powell (@powelly8) March 30, 2020

Much better choice than Morales imo. But he’ll have lot of options. — Paul Gordon (@pag1953) March 29, 2020

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Newcastle discussion going on in the Vital Newcastle Forum! Click here to get involved!