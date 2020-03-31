Newcastle journalist Andrew Musgrove slams “heartbreaking” club decision

Andrew Musgrove, who covers Newcastle United for The Chronicle, has slammed one particular aspect of the club’s decision to place the majority of its staff on furlough leave.

As revealed by Lee Ryder on Monday, Mike Ashley has decided to place a large portion of the staff on furlough leave to protect the club’s future. The Magpies emailed staff on Monday morning, including the academy and scouting teams, pointing them to the government’s job retention scheme, which gives employees 80% of their wages back up to a maximum of £2,500 per month.

Cameo Clubs: Which obscure teams did these football legends play for?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 19 Legends of the game don't come much bigger than Pelé but which of these clubs did he end his illustrious career with? New York Cosmos Santos Fort Lauderdale Strikers Happy Valley

One added detail that will really touch a nerve with supporters though is that this includes the club’s Foundation charity, an organisation that promotes healthy living for disadvantage children through soccer schools, career training and guidance and fundraising. Musgrove was not impressed.

This in itself is gutting but inevitable. The heartbreaking bit of it, is the foundation staff are included – they were still delivering food parcels to the city’s most vulnerable last week. But again, given the circumstances- it was always coming. https://t.co/f9A688Nfub — Andrew Musgrove (@ADMusgrove) March 30, 2020

Of course, this is just the latest move made my Ashley and the club that will no doubt infuriate fans and neutrals alike. The infamous Magpies overlord was forced to apologise last week when he tried to keep his Sports Direct stores open by declaring them an essential service, and also drew the ire of supporters for opting not to push back season ticket renewal fees.

Watch Newcastle United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

The three most standout words from Musgrove’s verdict are “gutting”, “heartbreaking” and “inevitable”, mainly because those three words seem to apply to pretty much every mistake the club makes at the moment.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Newcastle discussion going on in the Vital Newcastle Forum! Click here to get involved!