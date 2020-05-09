The Ultimate Newcastle United transfer misfits [QUIZ]

Exciting times are ahead for Newcastle United fans with the imminent takeover promising to bring good times to St James’ Park.

It appears that money is no object for the new owners and it appears that the Magpies will be once again challenging at the top of the Premier League and for European places in the coming season; the type of thing Toon supporters have been craving for many years now. Mike Ashley failed the club in short and the takeover can’t come soon enough.

With a likely overhaul of new players expected to arrive this summer, we decided with our latest Toon teaser to look at the transfer misfits to arrive at the club over the years. How many do you recognise?