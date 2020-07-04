Newcastle vs West Ham preview: team news, form, how to watch

Newcastle United welcome West Ham United to St James’ Park on Sunday, with both sides going into the match in high spirits after excellent wins in midweek.

Steve Bruce’s side broke the 40-point barrier on Wednesday with a 4-1 over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium and can now start looking ahead of them in pursuit of a top 10 finish.

Meanwhile, West Ham earned a very much needed win against Chelsea at the London Stadium to move clear of the bottom three, although they remain in the midst of the relegation fight.

A last-minute Andriy Yarmolenko goal sealed the win and helped build a three-point buffer to 18th-place Aston Villa.

Form

Newcastle are actually one of the form teams in the Premier League, unbeaten in five league matches and taking 10 points from their last four.

Their home form is similarly strong, with Newcastle also unbeaten in their last five matches at St James’ Park.

West Ham have been on a less impressive run and ended a run of three consecutive defeats on Wednesday against Chelsea.

Away from home they have been particularly poor too and have lost their last seven Premier League away matches, with their last away points coming against Southampton back in December.

Team news

Javier Manquillo and Sean Longstaff are likely to miss out due to muscular and hamstring problems respectively, while Ciaran Clark has been ruled out.

Centre-back Florian Lejeune is being assessed with a muscle injury, and Miguel Almiron and Valentino Lazaro could be in line for a start after scoring from the bench against Bournemouth.

Striker Sebastien Haller is once again a doubt due to a hip injury, while fellow injury concerns Mark Noble and Arthur Masuaku who could also miss out.

Robert Snodgrass is still out due to a back injury, but could look to return later this month.

How to watch

A big match for both sides that still have plenty to play for, Newcastle vs West Ham kicks off at 14:15 UTC on Sunday at St James’ Park.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports, while fans can also follow the match online via live stream.