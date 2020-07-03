Norwich vs Brighton preview: team news, form, how to watch

Norwich City take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Carrow Road on Saturday in a match that could be crucial in the battle for Premier League survival.

The Canaries have been on a wretched run of form of late and sit bottom of the table with just six matches to play, and will be in desperate need of a win.

Brighton on the other hand have established a healthy buffer between themselves and the bottom three, with a six-point gap now separating the South coast outfit from 18th-place Bournemouth.

Daniel Farke’s side lost 4-0 against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, while Brighton suffered a chastening 3-0 defeat to Manchester United a day prior.

Form

Only fellow strugglers Aston Villa and Bournemouth have endured a worse run of form than Norwich in recent weeks, and with the Norfolk side now six points adrift at the bottom, they need to start winning fast.

Their only points from their last six matches came against Leicester City prior to the suspension of football and they are yet to score a point following the Premier League’s resumption.

Brighton meanwhile have picked up five points from their last four matches, with a last-minute Neal Maupay goal sealing a valuable win over Arsenal in their first game following the resumption of football.

They have also picked up valuable points against difficult opponents including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester, but will have been disappointed with their defeat at the hands of United.

Team news

Norwich are in the midst of a defensive crisis and were forced to field Alex Tettey at centre-back against Arsenal on Wednesday, in a move that certainly did not work out.

Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram are once again out of Saturday’s match, but Timm Klose could return from suspension.

Brighton, meanwhile, continue to be without long-term absentees Jose Izquierdo and Steven Alzate, both of whom are unlikely to feature this season.

Adam Webster though could return from his thigh injury and is being monitored ahead of Saturday.

How to watch

The Premier League festival of football continues on Saturday with five televised matches, much to the joy of fans.

Norwich vs Brighton itself kicks of at 12:30 UTC at Carrow Road and will be shown live on BT Sport 1, while you can also follow the game online via football live streams.