Norwich City v West Ham: Team News, Form, How to Watch

Carrow Road plays host to one of the biggest games of the Premier League weekend on Saturday afternoon, with Norwich City and West Ham going head-to-head in what is expected to be a tense battle between two relegation-threatened clubs.

Many will have already written the Canaries’ chances off, with Daniel Farke’s men 10 points adrift of safety with just four games left to play, and defeat to West Ham this weekend will indeed confirm their immediate return to the Championship for a fifth time – which would be a Premier League record.

It will, of course, bring an end to what started as a promising campaign for Norwich, who had shown glimpses of having enough to stay up when they recorded victories against the likes of Newcastle and Manchester City in August and September, and only missed out narrowly Chelsea.

But victories have since been hard to come by for the Canaries and since football restarted in June, they’ve lost five games on the spin and only managed to find the net once.

West Ham, on the other hand, have Premier League survival firmly in their own hands and can put a six-point gap between themselves and the bottom three with a win here.

David Moyes’ side had initially looked prepared to pull away from relegation danger sooner rather than later with victory over Chelsea and a draw away at Newcastle, but Wednesday’s 1-0 home defeat to Burnley means they’re still looking over their shoulder with four games to play.

Form

Since Norwich’s 1-0 home victory over Leicester City at the end of February, the Canaries have recorded six consecutive defeats, scoring just once during that run. With just five league wins on the board in 19/20 and only two of those coming since November, Daniel Farke’s men are unsurprisingly the worst form team in the division right now.

The Hammers have endured similar struggles of late but have won four points since the restart to give themselves a strong chance of staying in the division. However, David Moyes has only overseen three wins since returning to the club in January, all of which have come at home.

West Ham are currently on a run of eight games without a victory on their travels, dating all the way back to the middle of December, and they have conceded 17 goals in that run.

Team News

Todd Cantwell may face a late fitness test for the hosts after missing the midweek defeat to Watford but they will definitely be without sidelined quartet Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, Moritz Leitner and Christoph Zimmermann.

Record signing Sebastien Haller is on course to make his first West Ham start since the restart after overcoming a hip injury but Moyes will still be without Felipe Anderson and Robert Snodgrass due to injuries.

How to Watch

Norwich’s latest attempt at sparking a great escape kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday 11 July.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport and fans will also be able to catch the action via football live streams.