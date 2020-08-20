Premier League 2020-21 Fixtures Revealed

With the new Premier League season around the corner, fixtures have just been officially released, ready to add to your calendar.

The opening day sees champions Liverpool host newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

Opening Fixtures

Match-week one begins on Saturday 12 September with six big games on offer (15:00 k/o):

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Leeds

Spurs v Everton

West Brom v Leicester

West Ham v Newcastle

Monday 14 September 2020 (20:00 k/o):

Brighton v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Wolves

Burnley vs Manchester United and Manchester City vs Aston Villa have been postponed until a later date due to the Manchester clubs’ involvement in European competitions last season. They will begin their Premier League campaign in match-week two on Saturday 19 September.

Key Fixtures

Defending champions Liverpool have been handed a tough start as the Reds visit Chelsea on their second game of the season, before hosting the Gunners on their third game. The first Merseyside derby sees the Toffees host defending champions Liverpool on 17 October – the very same day Manchester City host Arsenal.

Manchester United have a tough few games towards the end of Autumn. They first take on Chelsea at Old Trafford on 24 October, and one week later they host Arsenal.

Bitter rivals Manchester City bid to triumph over Liverpool on 7 November as the champions travel to the Etihad, and two weeks later, City visit North London where they will take on Spurs.

The first North London derby of the season takes place on Saturday 5 December – the Gunners take a trip to Tottenham where they will hope to get the upper hand of their long-term rivals.

The first Manchester derby takes place just one week after the North London Derby – 12 December. This time around, the Red Devils host Pep Guardiola’s City as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to one-up his main rival.

Newly Promoted Clubs

All three promoted clubs have a tough run-in of games during their first month (Sep 12 – Oct 3):

Leeds take on Liverpool, Fulham, Sheffield United and Manchester City

West Brom come against Leicester, Everton, Chelsea and Southampton

Fulham return against Arsenal, Leeds, Aston Villa and Wolves

How will the new boys do in their first season back in the top flight?

Last Day of the Season

The last day of the season is Sunday 23 May, and despite the fact it is a long way away, the title could be decided on this very day if it goes down to the wire (16:00 k/o):

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle

Leeds v West Brom

Leicester v Spurs

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Everton

Sheffield Utd v Burnley

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Man Utd

Take a look at the Premier League’s full fixture list here!