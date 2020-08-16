The return of the Premier League is only around the corner, with just over three weeks until the season kicks off again. Last time out Liverpool were crowned champions for the first time in 30 years, but it is likely that this next season will be as competitive as ever with other clubs gunning to try and contend for the title one more.

The Reds will be hoping to win back to back titles for the first time since 1984 – and will have a task on their hand given the quality and competition that the Premier League possesses. There will also be plenty of action at the other end of the table, with new boys Leeds, West Brom, and Fulham all hoping to stay up in the league.

The wait for the kit releases is no more, with almost all the clubs having promoted their new away kits – but how well do they rank against each other across the league?

Burnley, Brighton, Fulham, and Wolves – Unclassified

Sadly the four clubs haven’t released their away kits yet, nor has there been any leaked images – so automatically they go joint last due to this.

It is rather late into the kit calendar as well so let’s hope we get to see them soon.

16. West Bromwich Albion

I don’t even know where to start, what even is it? Doesn’t look like a football kit.

I’m desperate to put it behind the four aforementioned clubs as it would be very impressive to make a kit as bad as this one. The design worked okay for the colours of the home shirt, but this is atrocious and lazy for Puma to just use the same template and just change the colours. The green and yellow just slap you in the face, it’s even worse than Norwich’s away kit from last season – this needs to go straight in the bin, and maybe burnt as well.