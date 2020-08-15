Ranking Every Single 2020/21 Premier League Home Kit

The return of the Premier League is right around the corner given the impact that COVID-19 has had on football all over the world, with next season starting on the 4th of September compared to the usual start of August. Despite the delay, the annual kit releases for clubs hasn’t changed – but where do the new kits rank best to worst?

Liverpool will be looking at retaining the title next season after winning their first title for 30 years, but Manchester City will likely be looking at returning to their perch at the top of the Premier League table that they’ve become so accustomed to as of late.

There have been mixed opinions on the kits released so far – with fans having mixed attitudes towards the abundance of designs that have been unveiled, with many kits appearing to be massively overpriced for the quality that’s been seen, but where do they all rank overall?

20. Manchester United

Drab. This is easily the worst kit released for me. United last season had surprised people with the use of the badge from the 1999 Champions League winning kit, and it worked well. This season, however, the club has gone west with the design that Adidas has provided, it’s awful.

The design looks as though they’ve just ripped out a bus seat and sewn a United badge on it – and to charge £65 for it just makes it even harder to stomach.

I feel sorry for the Manchester United faithful, they deserved better, and I can’t see many rushing to the United shop to buy it.