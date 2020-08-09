Premier League clubs may have taken a financial hit during the pandemic, but there is no doubt that England’s top tier still boasts some of the richest and most valuable clubs in world football.

Title winners Liverpool can be considered as the best club in the world given they are Premier League and Champions League holders at present while the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are also very much among the financial powerhouses.

Chelsea have asserted their financial power by already securing the additions of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer, while United’s reported pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is a clear indicator of their own power and allure.

However, the market value of clubs certainly varies across the division with an ever-widening gulf existing between the elite and the rest, but some clubs have punched well above their financial weight to achieve massive success this campaign.

Here, we rank all 20 Premier League clubs in order of their club market value in comparison to their final league position…