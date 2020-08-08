Ranked: Top 15 most valuable U21s in the Premier League right now

The dust may still be settling on the 2019/20 Premier League season, but this summer’s unusually quick turnaround means the new campaign is now only 36 days away.

Liverpool will be desperate to defend their title as they look to build on a season of top-flight domination, but the early transfer business from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City suggests there could be some serious competition in the 2020/21 season.

Chelsea have already sealed the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner while City have added Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake to their ranks this week, but summer transfer business is just one of the many factors set to dictate how next season plays out.

The emergence of fresh youth stars is another element which could easily change of next term, with the Premier League’s abundance of rich wealth and impressive academy set-ups making the league a real hot bed for promising talent.

Here, we use Transfermarkt’s valuations to rank the 15 most valuable footballers under the age of 21 who are playing in England’s top flight at present…