The 2018-19 Premier League campaign was an impressive one for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, with the Reds falling just short of champions Manchester City.

Despite losing just once in the league all year Klopp’s team finished one point adrift of City, with a total of 97 points.

Their one defeat came to City themselves on January 3 and after starting the 2019-20 with eight consecutive wins, talk began about them perhaps going for the record of most league matches in a row unbeaten.

A 3-0 defeat to Watford in February put an end to that incredible run though, five matches short of the record, while also dashing hopes of the club become the second to go an entire Premier League season unbeaten.

With that in mind, we looked back into the archives with a view to some of the longest unbeaten runs in the Premier League era.

Here, we look at the longest unbeaten runs embarked upon by all of the current Premier League sides…