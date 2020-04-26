The Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show last year sparked controversy across the country – so who are the best crossers in Premier League history?

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville spoke on the show about the excellent crossing ability of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, ranking him highly alongside the likes of David Beckham and Steven Gerrard.

Since the launch of the Premier League in 1992, 1000’s of crosses have been attempted by multiple players – some more successful than others.

Whether it be a last-minute launch into the box in the desperate hope of clinching a point or a hair-raising set-piece delivery, crossing remains one of the most powerful components for an attacking team.

But who gets our vote? Here are our rankings for the best crossers in Premier League history from worst to best…

15. Steward Downing

His end-product in terms of scoring goals was disappointing, but Downing has a wand of a left foot.

The 35-year-old has delivered over 2,718 crosses in the Premier League since 2006 – more than any other player.