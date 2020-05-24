Since its inception in 1992 it is fair to say that the Premier League has transformed the landscape within English football.

While Manchester United dominated in the early years, the arrival of wealthy owners has seen a number of new teams come to the fore and the popularity has soared worldwide.

Even though the transfer fees have risen and the profile has grown, what happens on the pitch remains the most important part and over the years there have been many incredible players and incredible goals to match.

From Eric Cantona in the early years, to Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo plenty of players with a penchant for the miraculous have made their mark on the division, while there have also been some less heralded players who have written their name into history with moments of brilliance.

Nearly 28 years on from the first match, we look back at the 20 best goals of the Premier League era…