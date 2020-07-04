Southampton vs Manchester City preview: team news, form, how to watch

Southampton welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to St Mary’s on Sunday in a match between two sides still with plenty to play for this season.

After a terrible start to the campaign that included a humiliating 9-0 home defeat to Leicester City, the Saints have really turned things around and have now reached the 40-point mark with six matches still to play.

Danny Ings in particular has been on top form and once again displayed his skills in a 3-1 win over Watford last weekend.

Meanwhile, City exacted some revenge on champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday with a 4-0 win, but Guardiola will now turn his focus to assessing his squad and seeing which positions he most needs to invest in, come the summer.

Form

Southampton have been much improved in the second half of the season but their form remains patchy, with Hassenhuttl’s team winning three and losing three of their last six Premier League matches.

However, since the resumption of football, a rather unfortunate defeat to Arsenal for which goalkeeper Alex McCarthy must own some of the blame has been the only setback.

City have not been their consistent selves, either, losing two of their last five Premier League matches, including the defeat to Chelsea which gifted Liverpool the title.

Aside from that match though they have been excellent since the restart, blowing both Arsenal, Burnley and Liverpool away with a combined 12 goals scored.

Team news

Currently, Southampton are only set to be without Sofiane Boufal and Pierre Emil Hojbjerg for this match, both of whom are doubtful due to thigh and ankle problems respectively.

Stuart Armstrong is a candidate to return after dropping to the bench for the Watford match, while Yan Valery and Michael Obafemi could also be recalled.

Sergio Aguero is City’s only worry in injury terms, with the Argentine not set to return until August due to a knee injury.

After his virtuoso performance against Liverpool, Phil Foden could start once again, while Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva will be hoping for a recall.

How to watch

The match kicks off at 19:00 UTC at St Mary’s this Sunday and will be broadcast live on Premier Sports, with fans also able to follow the match online via live stream.