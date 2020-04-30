 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
Spurs fans get emotional after Mauricio Pochettino comments

Spurs fans get emotional after Mauricio Pochettino comments

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 30/4/2020 | 08:50pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been sent into an emotional meltdown on social media this week after former boss Mauricio Pochettino appeared on BT Sport.

The Argentine was sacked back in November less than six months after guiding the north Londoners to the Champions League final.

Pochettino claimed that he would love to come back one day and finish what he started by winning a title with the club he served for nearly six years.

Spurs have had a mighty fall from grace this season as they have crashed out of all cup competitions, including the UCL and also find themselves some seven points adrift of the top four in the Premier League, meaning Europe’s elite stage could be out of reach for the foreseeable future.

This week, the 48-year-old has been linked with the Newcastle United job despite Steve Bruce still being in charge. Sky Sports claim their new prospective owners see him as their number one target this summer.

Maybe Pochettino will be back in north London sooner than expected.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to his remarks…

AND in other news, Spurs could reignite Giroud interest this summer

Article title: Spurs fans get emotional after Mauricio Pochettino comments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 