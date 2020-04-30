Spurs fans get emotional after Mauricio Pochettino comments

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been sent into an emotional meltdown on social media this week after former boss Mauricio Pochettino appeared on BT Sport.

The Argentine was sacked back in November less than six months after guiding the north Londoners to the Champions League final.

Pochettino claimed that he would love to come back one day and finish what he started by winning a title with the club he served for nearly six years.

Poch saying he wants to return to #thfc to finish what he started… 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/ltXAhESzRh — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) April 29, 2020

Spurs have had a mighty fall from grace this season as they have crashed out of all cup competitions, including the UCL and also find themselves some seven points adrift of the top four in the Premier League, meaning Europe’s elite stage could be out of reach for the foreseeable future.

This week, the 48-year-old has been linked with the Newcastle United job despite Steve Bruce still being in charge. Sky Sports claim their new prospective owners see him as their number one target this summer.

Maybe Pochettino will be back in north London sooner than expected.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to his remarks…

You can come back today PLEASE — Steve (@SBulkan) April 29, 2020

This man will return absolutely no doubt in my mind — 🇮🇱 (@N17yids1) April 29, 2020

The man is just pure class. Would have him back in a heartbeat — Dan Payton (@ShrekBoy2) April 29, 2020

I’m not crying, you’re crying — George M. (@GMarsh1995) April 29, 2020

I’ll welcome you with open arms, Poch! You’re a Spurs legend and belong at Spurs! Hope to see you soon at our club Spurs! — Muniro (@Muniro2) April 29, 2020

Ur special Poch – Ur special — Ronan Sullivan (@RonanSullivan6) April 29, 2020

What id do to have this man back🥺🐐 — Leo (@leomabb) April 29, 2020

incredible, what a man. come back! come back right now! — Tottenham (@Tottenh52021475) April 29, 2020

Should never have been sacked.

Team was going through a transition and all that was needed was Levy to open the cheque book — Chris (@woody0364) April 29, 2020

I love u Poch pic.twitter.com/C1gV77IksC — Jojo (@CLGJojo) April 29, 2020

Get poch back at all costs — Owen Smyth (@OwenSmyth12) April 29, 2020

