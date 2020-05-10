There are things as beautiful than a pinpoint cross into the box, preferably with a bit of whip or curl included and resulting in a goal.

We’ve been fortunate another to witness some of the biggest masters of the crossing game in the Premier League over the decades, all with their own unique style and ability.

Some preferred to float them in, others preferred to put pace and accuracy into their technique. Whatever the style, football fans will always appreciate the fine art of a football being crossed. It can be mesmerizing at times.

So we’ve ranked the top 15 crossers of the ball in the Premier League era.

Have a flick through to see who we’ve included – did we miss anyone?