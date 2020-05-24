With sport only just starting to return around the world after more than a two-month hiatus, sportspeople everywhere have been forced to find new ways to occupy their time away from the competition.

While clubs seem to have been very proactive in providing training regimes and meal plans, everyone has been forced to face long days inside that they just are not used to.

However, crisis is often the mother of innovation and it seems that plenty have taken the time as an opportunity to try out new skills or just pass the time with something silly.

Strangely given that fans will not be able to attend when sport returns, the lockdown has also been a good time for sports stars to connect with their supporters via social media or through playing games online to provide some sort of entertainment.

Here, we look at 15 ways that sportspeople, teams and media have looked to remain occupied while in isolation…