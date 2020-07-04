Tottenham vs Everton preview: team news, form, how to watch

Tottenham Hotspur play host to Everton in North London on Monday in a crucial fixture for both sides as they chase the final few European qualification spots.

Spurs suffered a crushing 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Thursday and will be keen to return to winning ways, with Jose Mourinho’s side now ninth in the table, 10 points adrift of the top four.

Everton have been much improved since the restart and continued their good form on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Everton are now up to 11th in the table and could move ahead of their opponents with a win.

Form

Spurs have won just once in their last six Premier League matches, picking up just five points from a possible 18.

At home, things have been slightly better, with Mourinho’s team winning three of their last five and being unbeaten since the resumption of football last month.

Everton on the other hand are unbeaten since the return of the Premier League, picking up seven points from a possible nine, despite facing Liverpool and Leicester.

Away from Goodison Park they have struggled, winning just two from their last six, although they did win their last away day against Norwich City, with Michael Keane sealing a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Team news

Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga are both being assessed following injuries but are set to miss out, while Troy Parrott could be available after returning to training last month.

After starting on the bench against Sheffield United Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Winks and Erik Lamela could all be in line for recalls.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph are both long-term absentees who will not return this season, while there are doubts over Djibril Sidibe and Theo Walcott.

Richarlison is also a doubt with an ankle injury and will be assessed ahead of the match.

How to watch

Tottenham vs Everton kicks off at 20:00 UTC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and will be broadcast live Sky Sports, while fans can also live stream football online.