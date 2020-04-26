Tottenham fan Stokes goes head-to-head with Chelsea legend

Back in 2019, in the days that followed Ben Stokes’ epic match-winning innings in the 3rd Ashes Test victory, the all-rounder revealed his allegiance to Tottenham Hotspur. The club even sent him a club shirt with his Cricket ODI squad number and Spurs have taken him in as one of their own since.

Despite his incredible effort that afternoon, with an unbeaten 135 runs, there appears to be a new battle on the horizon for Stokes and one that involves a different type of ball and one that he will not be controlling with a bat. He will be representing Team Zues alongside fellow cricketers, Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler, and the first battle that he will be up against is arguably one of his adopted football club’s great nemesis’, the former Chelsea skipper John Terry.

It remains to be seen how the South African adapts from Cricket to playing FIFA 20, but supporters on the white side of North London will be keeping a keen eye on the NHS Charities Together Cup to see how he gets on against JT, in the hope that he can get one over on him and restore some bragging rights over the former Blues skipper.

What is the NHS Charities Together Cup?

A group of celebrities, including former-sports stars, comedians and actors, have signed up to compete in the NHS Charities Together Cup, which aims to raise £100m in support of the current Covid-19 crisis.

The FIFA 20 competition will involve eight all-celebrity teams, with three celebrities per team, going head-to-head in 12-minute long FIFA 20 matches. Fans will be given the chance to vote for who they want to see compete from every team in each round.

The competition’s organisers, Celebrity e-Sport, hope to raise a huge £100m for NHS charities together during these desperate times for all the care workers on the frontline, who are putting their own lives at risk to help save ours.

Team Zeus v Team Ares

Ben Stokes v John Terry

Stuart Broad v Paddy McGuinness

Jos Buttler v Jonny Brownlee

Team Apollo v Team Nemesis

Dillian Whyte v Lando Norris

Tony Bellew v SV2

Tim Cahill v Tekkers Kid

Team Hercules v Team Iris

Justin Rose v Kem Cetinay

Joe Root v Chris Hughes

Ulisses v Shaugna Phillips

Team Artemis v Team Poseidon

Leah Williamson v Shaun Wright-Phillips

Erin Cuthbert v Joleon Lescott

Viv Miedema v Fabrice Muamba

For more information on the event and how you can donate, click here.