Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal: Team News, Form, How to Watch

The North London Derby is upon us as Jose Mourinho’s side welcome Arsenal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Once upon a time, this match would be one of high stakes, with both teams challenging for a top-four finish. However, such has been the decline of both clubs this season, this fixture in one being played with both sides languishing in mid-table, with only an outside chance of taking one of the Europa League places that are on offer this season.

This is a Premier League fixture that normally delivers goals and entertains the neutral, but if Mourinho’s charges continue to park the bus as they have during their last two outings, then we may be set for a dreary affair.

Form



Whilst Tottenham have rediscovered their abilities to keep a clean sheet, the goals have dried up completely as Mourinho’s more pragmatic approach has impacted the fluidity of Spurs’ attacking play.

Despite only one defeat since the Premier League restart – a 3-1 capitulation against Sheffield United – they haven’t looked convincing at all. Arsenal, on the other hand, after a shaky start, have been growing in confidence and Mikel Arteta’s side are starting to gel, although they didn’t get the result their performance deserved against Leicester City at the Emirates earlier this week.

The Gunners will be relishing their first visit to their bitter rival’s new stadium, such is the fragility of Spurs at present.

They may also believe they have the bonus of Michael Oliver as referee; the official who has been responsible for two controversial VAR decisions that have gone against Tottenham in recent weeks.

Team news



Eric Dier remains suspended following his four-match ban from the FA, whilst Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga remain out injured.

Arsenal have Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli out with knee injuries and Nicolas Pepe remains a doubt over a personal issue, but the Gunners hope to welcome back Mesut Ozil to their squad following a back problem.

How to watch

Spurs v Arsenal kicks off at 16:30 UTC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and will be broadcast live Sky Sports, while fans can also live stream football online.