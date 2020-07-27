Mourinho eyeing timely transfer reunion with ex-Spurs man

Tottenham Hotspur could be eyeing up a reunion with one of their former players this summer – and it could actually prove to be smart business indeed.

What’s the word?

According to ESPN, the north Londoners see Fernando Llorente as an “option” to consider with the club looking to find a viable backup to leading talisman Harry Kane.

The same report claims that Spurs have also been offered Leicester’s Islam Slimani and that Victor Osimhen’s price tag was way too much than what they could afford.

Llorente was released by Mauricio Pochettino at the end of his contract last summer before joining Napoli on a free transfer.

Makes a ton of sense

Despite departing the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a year ago, Llorente would make perfect sense amid Spurs’ pursuit to find someone willing to play second-fiddle to England skipper Kane.

The 35-year-old veteran clearly doesn’t mind playing a bit-part role as just like he did in north London, the Spaniard is Napoli’s ‘plan B’ – often brought on in the second-half against tiring opposition to cause a nuisance.

As such, Llorente has played just 666 minutes in all competitions this season, starting just three Serie A matches, via Transfermarkt.

His old teammate Harry Winks is clearly a fan having praised him last season for his perseverance, he said: “He’s someone who is fantastic at persevering. He’s perhaps had some difficult times here and there, but it just shows how far he’s come, how mentally strong he is because he’s been fantastic for us.”

Whilst former Juventus colleague Leonardo Bonucci dubbed the target man a really effective “weapon” back in 2013 and Spurs, of course, know his physical attributes all too well.

If Daniel Levy can snatch Llorente back from Napoli, then Mourinho would certainly have a more than adequate solution to one of his biggest squad issues.

Without Kane, they crashed out of the Champions League and FA Cup, and very nearly out of contention for European football next season.

